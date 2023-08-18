The U.S. military Thursday held a joint armed exercise with members of the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the terrorist group PKK, in northeastern Syria, according to local sources speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The exercises with dozens of PKK/YPG terrorists were held in the Qamishli region of Hassakah province, local sources said.

The U.S. military also trained with another PKK element, the Iraq-based PUK, at a base in the Ash Shaddadi region of Hassakah on the same day.

Anti-aircraft weapons, U.S.-made Bradley armored combat vehicles, and heavy weapons were used in the drill. The terrorists deployed from helicopters, used anti-tank missiles on fixed and mobile targets, and sniper rifles with thermal scopes.

Once the training was completed, a group of 150 people were transported to the U.S. base at the Omar oil field in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

It was noted that the terrorists transferred to that base will be given full military equipment in the coming days.

The U.S. Army frequently provides military training and supplies to members of the PKK/YPG terror group in bases located in the Mount Abdulaziz region of Hassakah as well as in the eastern Al-Omar oil field and Conoco area of Deir ez-Zor province, all regions occupied by the terrorists, which Washington calls its “partner forces.”

Earlier this week, it deployed more reinforcements to U.S. bases in the region as a convoy of nearly 50 trucks, tankers and armored trucks delivered fuel, weapons and ammunition to the U.S. forces stationed at Koniko natural gas field and al-Omer oil field.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. Army sent reinforcements to bases and stations in Tel Beydar and Ash Shaddadi on Jan. 6, 8, 22 and 25, again on June 19 and 20 and July 11.

Just last month, days after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on Türkiye’s NATO allies to take a concrete stance against all terrorist groups, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a military spending bill that ensures continued funding for the YPG and authorized the continuation of joint operations from the end of 2023 through the entirety of 2024.

The bill encompasses all Syrian groups, including the PKK/YPG. It would also include funding for non-PKK/YPG groups, including local Syrian military forces at a strategic U.S. military installation along the Syria-Jordan-Iraq border.

The PKK has been waging a bloody terror campaign against Türkiye since the 1980s, and it’s considered a terrorist group by Ankara, the U.S. and the European Union. Its terrorists have established safe havens in northern Iraq and Syria and frequently launch attacks on Turkish soil and local areas. They have been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Despite Ankara’s documentation of the fact that the YPG and PKK are, in actuality, the same terrorist group, consistent U.S. support for the terrorists remains a source of significant strain between the allies.

Since 2016, Ankara has been leading counteroffensives against the terrorist groups and striving to establish a 30-kilometer-deep (19-mile-deep) security line, for which Russia and the U.S. committed to providing support in October 2019. The same month, Türkiye launched its Operation Peace Spring against the PKK/YPG and Daesh, another terrorist group, in northern Syria, with Washington promising that the YPG would withdraw from the region.

The U.S. military then evacuated all its bases in the area, prioritizing stationing near oil fields. It, however, maintained its support, namely military training and truckloads of equipment, to the terrorist group under the guise of a joint fight against Daesh. It also conducts regular patrols with the PKK/YPG.