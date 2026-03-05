U.S. Secretary ⁠of State ⁠Marco Rubio said Wednesday attacks on NATO ally Türkiye’s sovereignty were “unacceptable” after the alliance shot down an Iranian missile.

Rubio spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan ⁠Fidan and pledged Washington's full support, the U.S. State ⁠Department said.

Türkiye ⁠on Wednesday said that NATO air defenses destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile headed into ⁠Turkish airspace.

Rubio told Fidan that "the attacks on Türkiye's sovereign territory were unacceptable and ⁠pledged ‌full ‌support from ⁠the United ‌States," the State Department said ⁠in ⁠a statement.

A ballistic missile launched from Iran and heading towards Turkish airspace via Iraq and Syria was destroyed by NATO air defense systems, Turkish officials said Wednesday.

The defence ministry said it had been "engaged and neutralized by NATO air-and-missile defense assets deployed in the eastern Mediterranean".

It did not specify the missile's intended target. Iran has been hitting sites across the region in retaliation after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against it on Saturday.

A Turkish official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the missile had been "aimed at a base in Greek Cyprus but veered off course".

Officials said fragments that fell in the Dortyol district in southern Türkiye, near the Syrian border, had been identified as pieces of the interceptor used to neutralize "the threat in the air".

No casualties were reported.