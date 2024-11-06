A United States politician has praised Türkiye’s initiative at the United Nations to stop arms shipments to Israel.

On Nov. 1, Türkiye, along with 52 other signatories, sent a joint letter to the U.N. Security Council calling for immediate action to halt the flow of weapons and ammunition to Israel.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Green Party U.S. presidential candidate Jill Stein described the effort as a "wonderful" move to address Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Stressing that Israel is trying to drag the U.S. into the war in the region, she said: "As this conflict spreads and intensifies, I think we're going to see the resistance really building here."

"That's why it's so important that we emerge from this election, and we continue to organize and we work together," she continued, referring to Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

She also thanked the countries around the world that stood up to stop the genocide in Gaza.

"I'm very grateful for the role that Türkiye is playing here by helping to organize and facilitate this resistance. So, I wish you all the success in the actions that you're taking, and I am very grateful for what you're doing. We are working together to try to put an end to this genocide as quickly as possible."

‘Feeling victorious'

"I'm feeling victorious," she told AA, speaking before Tuesday's elections, in which Stein was a long-shot third-party candidate.

Small-party candidates in the U.S. often run more to highlight issues they deem important than to win the race.

"I feel like we have won in the most important way possible, and that is to emerge from this election where enormous forces have been mounted against us, to try to throw us off the ballot, as the Democrats have been trying to do, to try to silence us, to demonize us. They have an entire war room operation just to smear us, which is the size of our whole campaign," she added.

"There's a lot of fear campaigning going on, but they cannot overwhelm the reality, which is that Americans want to end this genocide (in Gaza), and Americans want a government that's working for them, not for the war industry, not for AIPAC (lobbyist group American Israel Public Affairs Committee), not for Wall Street."

‘Genocide is not over'

"We are going to keep fighting. The genocide is not over," said Stein.

Highlighting her support from the American Muslim community, she said: "We will be that political opposition and we demand that our government stop the genocide. Now, will that government do so? I'm not confident that they will do it yet, but I think we are on the right track, and we need to keep fighting and building."

Describing the election outcome as just a "beginning" for the Green Party, she said: "Every vote that's cast for our campaign is a shot across the bow of the empire to say that we're here, we're not going away, and we will remove you from power because we the people demand an end to this endless war machine and the genocide that it caused."