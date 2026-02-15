Quoting the Defense Ministry, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported on Sunday that the army took over Shaddadi military base with coordination with the United States.

The move follows the U.S. pullout from al-Tanf ⁠strategic base after a deal ​to integrate the ​U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG into ⁠central ‌Syrian ​institutions.

Syrian and U.S. officials stressed Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity during talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The Syrian delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss key local and regional developments.

Both sides emphasized the unity of Syria, its sovereignty, and the integrity of its territory. The U.S. reaffirmed its support for the Syrian government.

Washington also expressed support for the recent integration agreement between the government and the YPG, as well as Syria's efforts to combat Daesh.

Syria formally joined the anti-Daesh coalition last November. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.

The talks also addressed relations between Syria and the U.S. and ways to develop cooperation in various fields.

The U.S. State Department said in a separate statement on Saturday that Rubio affirmed U.S. support for a Syria that is "stable, at peace" with its neighbors, and protects the rights of all its ethnic and religious minority groups. Rubio "welcomed the Syrian government's commitment to fully cooperate with the United States and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS," deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, using another name for Daesh. The secretary of state also emphasized the importance of implementing the permanent cease-fire and integration agreement in northeastern Syria, and ensuring full respect and safety for the rights of all Syrians, Pigott added.

On Jan. 18, the Syrian government and theYPG reached a comprehensive cease-fire and full integration agreement, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the northeast.

Syrian security forces and administrative bodies have entered areas previously controlled by the YPG, including Hassakeh, Qamishli and Ain al-Arab (Kobani), as well as strategic facilities such as airports, oil fields, and border crossings.

The agreement provides for the gradual handover of security responsibilities, the deployment of state institutions, and the integration of YPG forces into official government structures.

The Syrian Army launched an operation against the YPG on Jan. 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River. The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to all of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under government control.

Last week, Syrian forces took control of the strategic al-Tanf military base near the border with Iraq and Jordan following the withdrawal of a long-standing U.S. troop presence. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) officials have acknowledged that it was an orderly pullout long in planning. Al-Tanf was established at the height of Syrian civil war, a time when Daesh emerged as a major threat in the region. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly signaled a drawdown of U.S. troops in Syria though no full pullout was considered for a long time.

Though official figures are not available, Al-Jazeera reported that the size of the U.S. deployment in Syria significantly declined last year. Currently, 900 troops are in Syria, according to a report from last week.