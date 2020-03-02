A vehicle belonging to the customs office was targeted in a rocket attack Monday morning in Turkey’s northeastern Ağrı province, close to the Gürbulak border gate with Iran.

One person has died, succumbing to wounds sustained in the attack carried out by the PKK terrorist organization, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.

Pekcan extended her condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr, and wished speedy recoveries for the wounded.

Early Monday, a vehicle carrying customs staff members in the eastern Agri province was hit by a rocket fired by terrorists.

The terror attack occurred in the Gurbulak district, 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) from Turkey's border gate with Iran.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu previously said the rocket hit the front wheels of the bus, injuring some of the occupants who were employees of the customs office. Soylu said security forces had captured the terrorists, adding: “The fight continues.”

After the attack, a large number of ambulances, firefighters and security forces were sent to the scene, and the road to the border gate was closed for security reasons.

The PKK has been pursuing a terror campaign against Turkey for decades, attacking Turkish people not only within Turkey's borders but also abroad. The attacks not only target Turkish civilians but also foreign missions, businesses, Turkish associations and mosques, and the sympathizers of the terror group even set fire to these places. Apart from attacking the Turkish community, PKK supporters also hold rallies in support of the terrorist group in several European capitals, including Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Cologne and other cities.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations intensified after July 2018 and gradually became routine.

In its more than four-decade terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.