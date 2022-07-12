Vice President Fuat Oktay will marry Presidential Advisor Hümeyra Şahin in the coming days.
According to the Anadolu Agency (AA), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan were present when the engagement rings were exchanged.
