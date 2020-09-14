A civilian was killed and seven others, including children, were injured in a YPG/PKK terrorist attack in Syria's northwestern Jarablus on Monday.

A motorcycle filled with bombs exploded early in the morning near the local assembly of Jarablus in the city center, triggered by remote control. Following the incident, various health care workers were transferred to the region as the eight injured people were hospitalized. However, despite all the efforts, one of the injured civilians lost his life in the hospital. The treatment of the other injured civilians, including children, continues.

Local security forces warned the citizens of the possibility of additional attacks as they increased the countermeasures in the region. Efforts to capture the responsible terrorists are underway.

Jarablus was liberated from Daesh terrorists by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in September 2016. The operation, which concluded in March 2017, was meant to clear terrorists from areas of Syria bordering Turkey.