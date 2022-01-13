At least one person died, several others were injured in a car bomb attack in the opposition-controlled Azaz, in northern Syria on Thursday.

The injured people were transferred to the nearest hospital for treatment, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The explosion also caused material damage, the report added.

A rescue worker said an improvised explosive device in a vehicle had been planted near a local transport office in the city, which lies near the Turkish border.

Authorities are investigating the potential involvement of the PKK’s Syrian offshoot YPG in the attack.

Located across the Turkish border town of Kilis, the region hosts camps housing those fleeing Bashar Assad's regime and terrorist organizations.

YPG’s bomb attacks have plagued northern Syria, as the terrorist group regularly targets moderate opposition-held areas.

Ankara considers the YPG, which was backed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition on the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.