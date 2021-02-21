At least six civilians, including a child, were wounded in a terrorist attack carried out with a car bomb in northern Syria’s Azaz on Saturday, according to the White Helmets civil defense group.

“Our teams arrived at the scene of the explosion, rescued the injured and worked to extinguish the fires, and secure the area to protect civilians,” the White Helmets wrote on Twitter.

Firefighters rushed to a fire that broke out after the explosion, which damaged surrounding shops and houses.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, the PKK terrorist organization’s Syrian wing, the YPG, is believed to be behind the attack, according to security forces.

Located near the Turkish border, the region hosts camps housing those fleeing Bashar Assad's regime and terrorist organizations.

The YPG’s bomb attacks have plagued northern Syria, as the terrorist group regularly targets moderate opposition-held areas.

Azaz was most recently the target of another suspected terrorist attack on Jan. 31 when a car bomb exploded, killing four people.

Frequents attacks on civilians by the YPG terrorist group in Turkish-controlled parts of northern Syria disturb the peaceful environment and daily life of locals.

Ankara considers the YPG, which was backed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition on the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.