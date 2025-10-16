10 suspects of the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) were arrested late Wednesday in operations carried out in three provinces centered in Bursa.

According to a statement by the Bursa police department, counterterrorism teams conducted efforts to reveal the activities of Daesh.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in Bursa, Ankara and Istanbul against 12 suspects, nine of which are foreign nationals.

Ten of the suspects were arrested while efforts for the remaining two are continuing.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye and abroad.