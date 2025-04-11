Security forces arrested 105 Daesh terrorist member suspects in operations that were carried out throughout 23 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.

Yerlikaya said that operations against Daesh were carried out in between 19-27 March by the Provincial Police Departments and Provincial Gendarmerie Commands, under the coordination of the Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor and the Gendarmerie General Command, the Counter-Terrorism Department (TEM) as well as other forces.

Yerlikaya said that the suspects were members of Daesh, were providing financial aid to the terrorist organization while also having engaged in Daesh propaganda on social media accounts. Moreover, documents of the terrorist group and digital material were also seized.

“Our operations against terrorist organizations, which we carry out day and night, 365 days a year, continue uninterruptedly to ensure peace and stability in every region of our country,” the minister concluded.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

Türkiye has been hit by several significant attacks claimed by Daesh, including a 2017 nightclub shooting that killed dozens of people. Another attack in January 2024 saw two Daesh terrorists open fire at an Istanbul church, where one person was killed. Further casualties were prevented when the terrorists’ weapons jammed.