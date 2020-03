The Turkish military neutralized a total of 113 YPG/PKK terrorists in the first 10 days of March in northern Syria and Iraq.



Some 50 trying to infiltrate into the Operation Spring Shield area, 30 in Tal Rifaat area, seven in Operation Olive Branch area and 26 others in northern Iraq’s Qandil, Avaşin, Hakurk regions were neutralized in counterterrorism operations.