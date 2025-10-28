The Ankara public prosecutor’s office has decided on the detention of 13 Daesh suspects as part of an investigation against the terrorist organization.

According to a statement from the office on Tuesday, the Terrorist Crimes Investigation Bureau issued detention warrants for 13 foreign suspects who were identified as members of the Daesh terrorist organization and who were in contact with conflict zones.

The operations reflect Türkiye’s continued efforts to dismantle Daesh’s support networks within its borders and eliminate the group’s global financial mechanisms. Turkish security forces have carried out hundreds of operations in recent years, detaining thousands of suspects.

Operations to capture the suspects are being carried out by Ankara Police Department teams.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye and abroad.