YPG/PKK terrorists in northeastern Syria kidnapped a 13-year-old girl Tuesday to forcibly recruit or abuse her, local sources said.

Terrorists in the region continue to take children from their families despite substantial resistance, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to security concerns.

The terrorist group kidnapped the girl from her family in a village in Qamishli province, then attacked the clan after it asked for the girl to be returned. A clash emerged between the terrorists and the family, resulting in one YPG/PKK member getting shot. The family still has not heard from their daughter.

Following the skirmish, the terrorist group sent more members to the region.

Despite being called out numerous times by human rights organizations, the U.S.-backed YPG/PKK terrorists continue to flout international law by forcibly recruiting children.

In July, four children, all under the age of 16, were kidnapped from the northeastern Syrian towns of Ain-al Arab, Qamishli and al-Darbasiyah. Similarly, in June, at least four girls between the ages of 11 and 17 were kidnapped in the war-torn country.

Having suffered severe blows to its membership in recent years, the YPG/PKK has established teams to seek out and brainwash such children and teenagers, forcing them to join the terrorists’ ranks and threatening them if they do not cooperate.

According to reports by security forces, these teams have kidnapped Syrian orphans between the ages of 10 and 15 and taken them to their terrorist camps to indoctrinate them with their ideology and train them for armed combat, which they are thrust into when they turn 16.

The terror group has prevented these children from seeing their families, torturing and imprisoning those who insist on doing so. Several members of the YPG/PKK who surrendered to security forces earlier this year confirmed these reports, confessing to judicial authorities that children had been forcibly recruited.

Locals in terrorist-controlled areas have long suffered from YPG/PKK atrocities – including kidnappings, recruitment of child soldiers, torture, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement. Although many northern Syrian areas have been cleared of the terrorists through Turkish military operations, the YPG/PKK continues to disrupt the peace by infiltrating liberated territories.