At least 16 police officers were injured in a terrorist attack that hit northern Syria's Azaz on Tuesday.
All 16 police officers were hospitalized after a bomb attached to the bus carrying them exploded.
No terrorist group has assumed responsibility for the attack yet, but the local security forces see YPG/PKK terrorists as the biggest suspect.
A separate terrorist attack hit a fuel truck in the northwestern province of al-Bab on Monday night. The attack damaged multiple fuel trucks and caused a major fire.
Although there were no civilian casualties, the terrorist attack caused material damages.
The YPG/PKK terrorist group was once again the prime suspect in the attack, local security forces said.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations – beginning with Euphrates Shield and followed by Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.
Turkey's cross-border operations in northern Syria were launched to prevent the formation of a terror corridor along its border and enable the peaceful resettlement of locals.
Over the course of its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.