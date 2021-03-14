Two civilians, including a woman and child, were killed on Sunday in an attack by the terrorist YPG/PKK in a village in Jarablus, northern Syria.
The governor's office in Gaziantep, southern Turkey, which helps keep the peace in the area across the border, said the terrorist YPG/PKK had fired three mortar shells from the border line around Manbij and killed a woman and child.
Another woman was seriously injured and is in critical condition in a local hospital, the office added in a statement.
In 2016, Jarablus was cleared of terrorists by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield, an operation launched to prevent a terrorist corridor and keep the region safe, but terror groups still sometimes attack in an effort to disturb the peace.
In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.