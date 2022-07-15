Turkish security forces eliminated two PKK terrorists, one of whom was under the gray category of the country's wanted list, within the scope of the Eren Blockade operation in Bitlis province, the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

In a written statement, the ministry said that the two terrorists were killed in a rural part of the Hizan district through an operation involving unmanned drones in coordination with Van gendarmerie forces.

The ministry added that the operation is continuing in the region.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also conducted operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

Meanwhile, security forces eliminated 11 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization.

Six terrorists were targeted when they opened fire and tried to mount attacks in the Operation Peace Spring and Olive Branch zones in northern Syria, according to the ministry.

Five other PKK terrorists were targeted by Turkish soldiers in the Operation Claw-Lock and Claw-Tiger zones in northern Iraq, it added.

This April, Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock to target PKK hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to eliminate terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a string of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.