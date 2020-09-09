Two Syrian terrorists and their accomplice have been caught with explosives in the southeastern province of Mardin as part of a joint operation led by the National Intelligence Agency (MIT) and the gendarmerie. Security forces determined that the terrorists were preparing to conduct a terrorist attack on major Turkish cities.

The provincial gendarmerie force and MIT discovered that the two Syrians had entered Turkey with explosives and were preparing bomb attacks in areas where citizens gathered, such as shopping malls and market places. The pair stayed in the home of a fellow countryman.

According to the bomb squad, the seized weapons were highly explosive and were able to destroy a three-story building if used.

Meanwhile, a suspect who sought membership to the PKK terrorist organization was caught in Siirt.

After being detained by provincial gendarmerie forces, M.Y. was referred to judicial authorities on Wednesday.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

The forces have adopted "cutting off terrorism at its root" and "attack rather than defense" strategies in operations across the country.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.