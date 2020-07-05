Turkish soldiers killed two YPG/PKK terrorists the Operation Peace Spring area, while one person was killed and another injured on Sunday after a bomb-laden vehicle exploded in Afrin, northern Syria.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the terrorists were planning to carry out an attack in the region, but Turkish commandos successfully thwarted their plans.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and another injured by a terrorist bomb attack in the district center of Afrin, which was liberated from terrorists by Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in 2018, security sources told Anadolu Agency.

Although they did not specify the perpetrators, YPG/PKK terrorists have been known to carry out bomb attacks in the region.

On Friday, a police officer was killed and two civilians were injured in another roadside bombing in Afrin.

In January 2018, Turkey launched a major military offensive – Operation Olive Branch – with the stated aim of purging Afrin of YPG/PKK terrorist elements. It was liberated on March 18, 2018.

The terror group, which still occupies the districts of Tal Rifaat and Manbij in Syria, often targets al-Bab, Azaz, Jarablus and Afrin.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's branch in Syria, just across Turkey's southern border.