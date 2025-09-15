Turkish security forces have detained 21 suspects in a wide-ranging raid targeting the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) and its so-called “mahrem’’ (secretive) military network, officials announced on Monday.

The Konya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that investigations into the group’s infiltration within the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are ongoing. Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 25 suspects accused of secretly being involved on behalf of the group in military ranks.

Along with the warrants, Konya Police Department launched simultaneous operations across 17 provinces, consisting of Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya, Kütahya, Eskişehir and Kahramanmaraş. The coordinated operations resulted in the detention of 21 suspects.

Authorities stressed that efforts are underway to capture four other suspects who were not located at their residences during the raids.

The detained suspects are currently undergoing questioning and legal procedures at police headquarters.

Officials emphasize that further investigations will continue to uncover the group’s clandestine network.

The terrorist group orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded. FETÖ is accused of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, especially in the military, police and judiciary.

FETÖ backers in army ranks and civil institutions have disguised their loyalty, as operations and investigations have indicated since the 2016 coup attempt.