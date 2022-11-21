Three people lost their lives and another six were wounded in a terrorist attack launched from Syria across the border by the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, on Monday in the southeastern Gaziantep province’s Karkamış district.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said that the number of people that lost their lives rose to three – among them a child and a teacher – after Gaziantep Governor Davut Gül had announced that two people had died and another six were wounded.

“We would like to say to our nation that, after the operation that took place yesterday, in which the terrorist organization suffered great losses, a response will also be given to this attack in the strongest possible way and the necessary steps will be taken. The terrorist organization will not be given a chance to live inside and outside our border,” Soylu told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Initial reports indicate that there were a number of injured as the rockets hit three schools, two houses and a truck close to the Karkamış Border Gate.

Speaking similarly on the attack, the Defense Ministry said that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) is continuing to respond to attacks.

"The traitors, who showed the cowardice of targeting even schools, were held accountable for what they did, and they continue to be. The TSK is responding to the attacks in kind," the ministry said in a written statement.

Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson for Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said: "We condemn this inhuman attack of the terrorist organization. We will make the terrorist organization pay the heaviest price!"

One of the wounded, health worker Mehmet Gören, who is receiving treatment at the Nizip State Hospital, said that a team including himself went to the scene of events following the first rocket attack.

“There was a civilian under debris, we were helping them. At that moment another bomb came. With the quake, I found myself in the stairwell. Then I was brought to the hospital. I believe my leg is broken.”

The attack comes a day after at least eight security personnel, including seven police officers and one soldier, were injured on Sunday by a similar apparent terrorist rocket attack.

The rocket fired by members of the YPG/PKK terrorist group in Tal Rifaat, northern Syria, hit a Police Special Operations station located at the Kilis Öncüpınar Border Gate in the Kilis province.

The Interior Ministry said that one police commissioner and six police personnel were among the injured members of the police.

The YPG/PKK has illegal hideouts across the border in northern Syria – a region partly under the opposition's control and partially controlled by terrorists – where the group plans and mounts attacks against Türkiye.

Türkiye announced early Sunday that it had launched an air operation against the PKK/YPG terrorist group in both northern Syria and northern Iraq, where the terrorist group also has hideouts that they use to plot and mount attacks against Türkiye.

The operation follows last Sunday's terrorist attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Street that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

The Turkish government said the attack was carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist group.