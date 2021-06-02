The Turkish military killed three PKK terrorists after a rocket fire from Iran, the Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry noted that the PKK terrorists fired rockets against the Mine, Improvised Explosive Detection and Destruction Team (METI) as they were scanning the area before work for a modular concrete wall was launched in the Yüksekova district in Hakkari province.

The PJAK, which is associated with the Kurdish Communities Union (KCK), the umbrella organization for the armed terrorist organizations the PKK, is the Iranian branch of the terror group.

The Turkish military did not suffer any casualties during the operation, the ministry added.

There are a number of PKK camps, hosting approximately 1,000 terrorists, along the Iranian border. In the case of any military operations against the PKK in eastern Turkey, the terrorists easily cross the border and take shelter in those camps. In order to prevent such crossings, Turkey began constructing a wall on its border with Iran that would be similar to the wall along the Turkey-Syria border.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.