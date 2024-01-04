A vicious attack by the PKK terrorist group on a Turkish military outpost, which killed 12 soldiers in December, only fueled Türkiye's retaliatory operations beyond its borders.

Türkiye "neutralized" as many as 36 terrorists last week, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday. A total of 2,237 terrorists have been targeted since Jan. 1, 2023, a ministry official told reporters in the capital Ankara. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations. Since Jan. 1, 2023, the terrorist group carried out 526 attacks in areas falling under Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 1,529 terrorists have been "neutralized," the official said.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told journalists that Türkiye had the full cooperation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which controls parts of Iraq where PKK hides out and carries out attacks against Turkish troops.

“We have full cooperation with Irbil in the fight against terrorism. They share our sensitivities, especially regarding the PKK. We reach a better point every day in our cooperation," Fidan said. Fidan reiterated that Türkiye and Iraq held a joint security meeting before the attack in a new format in which diplomats, soldiers and intelligence officials took part.

“Everyone has their own world and priorities. In fact, the awareness of the PKK in Baghdad could only be achieved in the last three to four years. The PKK is a terrorist organization founded against Türkiye. They do not hold 1 square meter of land in Türkiye. However, in Iraq, they hold a great area of territory. There is a PKK presence in Mahmour, Sinjar, Sulaymaniyah, Zaho and Qandil,” Fidan pointed out, saying that the PKK is a threat to Iraq and its sovereignty as much as it is a threat to Türkiye.

“The only reason for our presence there is the fight against the PKK. If you embrace the fight against the PKK, then we will not need to do anything,” he reiterated.

Illegal crossings

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the Defense Ministry official said thanks to effective security measures, 13,758 people trying to illegally cross Türkiye's borders have been caught since Jan. 1, 2023. A total of 209,402 people were prevented from crossing the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

Neutrality prevails

In the meantime, the Defense Ministry sources denied reports that Türkiye allowed the passage of minesweeping vessels sent by the U.K. to Ukraine through the Bosporus.

"The allegation that Türkiye acted contrary to the Montreux Convention by permitting the passage of minesweepers sent by the U.K. to Ukraine through the strait does not reflect the truth," the sources said.

Türkiye was the first country to classify the situation as a war and take effective measures since the beginning of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, the sources said.

"In accordance with the Montreux Straits Convention that it has meticulously adhered to since 1936, Türkiye has suspended the passage of belligerent parties through the straits.

"Within this scope, passage has not been granted to warships bearing the flags of belligerent parties from the beginning of the conflict.

"At the same time, Türkiye has maintained its neutral position since the beginning of the war. We categorically reject claims that would undermine our neutral position," the sources explained.

Emphasizing the commitment to the peaceful coexistence, dialogue, tranquility and prosperity of coastal countries in the Black Sea, the sources said: "We believe that the existing security balance should be maintained within the framework of the ‘regional ownership principle’ and the status quo established by the Montreux Agreement, which we have applied neutrally, fairly and restrainedly so far."