YPG/PKK terrorists in eastern Syria opened fire on people protesting against the publication of insulting caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in France, injuring four people.

One of the injured is in critical condition.

People took to the streets in the Deir El-Zour region, which is under the YPG/PKK terror group's occupation, against the display of the insulting caricatures on some public buildings in France.

The protesters, including students and teachers, called for the withdrawal of French soldiers from the country.

In its more than 40-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

In recent weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron attacked Islam and the Muslim community, accusing Muslims of "separatism" and describing Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world."

This coincided with a provocative move by Charlie Hebdo, a left-wing French magazine infamous for publishing anti-Islamic caricatures, which have drawn widespread anger and outrage across the Muslim world.

Last month, the magazine republished caricatures insulting Islam and Prophet Mohammad.

The caricatures were first published in 2006 by a Danish newspaper Jylllands Posten, sparking a wave of protests.