Four civilians were killed and 12 others were injured in a rocket attack Tuesday by the YPG/PKK terrorist group on the Syrian town Azaz.

The rockets were fired at the town from the nearby city of Tal Rifaat.

The injured were transferred to a nearby hospital amid fears that the number of casualties could rise.

Opposition forces responded to the attack with artillery fire on the terrorist group's positions in Tal Rifaat.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.