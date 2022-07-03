Four suspects chanting slogans in favor of the PKK terrorist organization at the Peoples Democratic Party's (HDP) 5th Ordinary Congress were detained on Sunday.
According to the information received, some participants chanted slogans in favor of the terrorist organization at the congress held in the capital Ankara.
Four suspects identified by the security forces were caught. The HDP is accused by the government of its links to the PKK terrorist group.
There is no difference between the HDP and the PKK terrorist group, the chief public prosecutor of Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals said in an indictment, as last year he filed a lawsuit for the closure of the pro-PKK party. The verdict is yet to be given.
