Turkish security forces killed four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry announced Friday.

"Our heroic commandos neutralized four YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate the area of (Operation) Peace Spring," the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry further affirmed its determination to continue operations in the region.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey, with particular attention paid to targeting high-level terrorists.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, enable peaceful settlement by locals and protect civilians from attacks: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.