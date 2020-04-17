Turkish security forces killed at least four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The terror group's attempt to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone with aims to disrupt the peaceful and secure environment was prevented by our heroic commandos. 4 YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized in successful operation before reaching their aims," the ministry said on Twitter.

The YPG/PKK terrorists constantly change their locations in Iraq, Syria and Iran and hide in mountainous areas to avoid being caught by Turkish security forces.

Turkish security forces have been carrying out a series of successful counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq and Syria, targeting the terrorists with locally made armed and unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Over 16,000 militants, including 242 senior terrorists, have been killed in these operations, which have also dealt a heavy blow to the PKK’s arms and ammunition supply and logistics network.

Terrorists continue to flee as a result of Turkey's operations, conducted both inside and outside the country. Morale is low, according to the testimonies of its members, with many attempting to escape the organization.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces seized a large number of weapons and ammunition belonging to the PKK terror group during operations in southeastern Turkey and in northern Iraq.

The National Defense Ministry said on Twitter on Friday that security forces busted and destroyed PKK shelters during anti-terror operations in Çukurca, in the Hakkari province of southeastern Turkey, and northern Iraq's Haftanin region.

In operations, security forces destroyed three binoculars, including two-night vision ones, two grenades, five detonators, two 60 mm mortar ammunition and 287 bullets, three RPG-7 rocket launcher ammunition, four RPG-7 propelling cartridges, two solar panels and life essentials found in shelters and caves in the area.

Separately, in Eruh district in the southeastern Siirt province, provincial gendarmerie forces seized life essentials belonging to PKK terrorists in the rural areas of Payamlı village, a statement from provincial governor's office said.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence. The TSK also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations intensified in July 2018 and gradually became routine.