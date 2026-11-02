Turkish security forces arrested 41 suspected members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in coordinated counterterrorism operations across 32 provinces, the Interior Ministry announced Monday.

A total of 72 suspects were detained in operations conducted by provincial gendarmerie units under the coordination of the Gendarmerie General Command's Counterterrorism Department and public prosecutors' offices.

According to the ministry, the suspects were allegedly involved in the terrorist group's ongoing organizational activities, maintained contact with senior operatives and provided financial support to organizations affiliated with FETÖ.

Some suspects were also accused of spreading terrorist propaganda through social media platforms.

The terrorist group faced more investigations following the July 15 coup attempt that killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others. Tens of thousands of people were detained, arrested or dismissed from public sector jobs following the attempt under a state of emergency.

Security forces seized numerous organizational documents and digital materials during the raids, which covered major cities including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Adana and Gaziantep.

The ministry said that of the 72 suspects detained during the operations, 41 were arrested, while judicial proceedings against the remaining suspects are ongoing.

"We congratulate our heroic gendarmerie personnel, the department, public prosecutors' offices and everyone involved in the operations," it added.