Another five PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday.

The terrorists joined the PKK in 1997 and 2015 and were last active in Iraq and Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

They escaped from the terror group following the persuasion efforts of Turkish gendarmerie and police teams, surrendering to security forces, it added.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 141.

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

The dissolution of the PKK has accelerated due to Turkey's successful counterterrorism operations and strategies both at home and abroad. In recent years, Turkey has seen record numbers of PKK terrorists giving themselves up in the face of determined domestic and cross-border counterterrorism operations.

Protests by a group of families in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Diyarbakır demanding the return of their sons and daughters who were recruited to fight for the terrorists, has also helped increase the number of people surrendering.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night after the PKK abducted her son. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar transformed her solo stance into a collective sit-in protest.

The calls by the families to their children urging them to come back home and surrender, as well as the persuasion efforts by security forces, have been influential.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.