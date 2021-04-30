Five suspects, including a mukhtar, were arrested for aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist organization in eastern Van province.

According to a statement of the Van governorate, the provincial gendarmerie command is continuing its activities against the PKK and within this scope, has launched efforts to arrest six suspects for “being a member of an armed terrorist organization” and “deliberately aiding and abetting a terrorist organization.”

While five of the suspects were arrested, efforts to arrest the sixth suspect are ongoing.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold terrorist supporters accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.