Five Turkish soldiers were killed with two injured in clashes with PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) said Tuesday.

The two soldiers have been taken to a hospital, and following the attack, the Turkish military made a swift response, neutralizing at least two terrorists, the Interior Ministry added.

According to the information received from sources in the ministry, the commandos trapped a group of terrorists in a cave during ongoing operations despite heavy rain, fog and occasional sandstorms. As the commandos called for their surrender, the terrorists opened fire. Clashes continued around the cave.

After the terrorists' attack, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Chief of Defense Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever and Air Force Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz went to the southern border.

Akar and the commanders with him conducted an examination in the region, were briefed about the latest situation and gave instructions.

Minister of National Defense Akar issued a message of condolence for Infantry Specialist Sgt. Onur Doğan, Infantry Specialist Sgt. Hüseyin Cankaya, Infantry Pvt. Celal Tekedereli, Infantry Lt. Abdulkadir Güler and Infantry Specialist Sgt. Bican Kapılay, who were killed in the conflict with terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock Operation region.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents – namely, Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

Russian jets, Iran-backed fighters, Turkish-supported opposition groups, U.S. troops and Syrian regime forces also operate across the patchwork of territories in northern Syria, as well as the PKK's Syrian branch YPG.

Despite its NATO ally Turkey's major security concerns, the United States views the YPG as a key ally in the fight against Daesh in northeast Syria. Russia has forces in the area to support the Assad regime.