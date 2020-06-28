At least six YPG/PKK terrorists have been killed by the Syrian National Army (SNA) in northern Syria's Azaz, the SNA said Saturday.
The SNA said in a tweet that the terrorists, based in northern Syria's Tal Rifaat, were killed in a clash with SNA soldiers in Azaz.
The YPG/PKK terrorist group, which continues to carry out attacks from Syria's Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often targets liberated areas like, Jarabulus, Azaz and Afrin.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations – Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) – across its border in northern Syria, to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.
In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.
