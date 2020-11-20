Arrest warrants were issued for 101 suspects on Friday as part of an investigation into the PKK terrorist organization in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province.

The suspects were allegedly working for the Democratic Society Congress (DTK), the so-called legislative body of the PKK terror group.

Security forces have detained 72 suspects of whom 24 are lawyers.

Police also seized two unlicensed guns, 165 cartridges, digital materials and illegal organization-related documents in the raids.

Police are looking for the remaining 25 suspects.

Operations in Diyarbakır, Izmir, Istanbul and Adıyaman provinces are ongoing to nab the suspects.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Thursday that he believes the PKK terrorist group would likely be wiped out from the country in one year.

"This is my faith, our effort, our determination," Soylu said while addressing a graduation ceremony at the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy in the capital Ankara.

Soylu said Turkey had achieved considerable success with efforts to eliminate terrorism at its source by conducting uninterrupted operations year-round.

The number of PKK terrorists inside the country is below 340, he said, adding that nearly 2,000 terrorists left the group voluntarily or through persuasion by Turkish security forces.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carries out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks on Turkey.