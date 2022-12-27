At least nine people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group were arrested in Türkiye's capital Ankara, security sources informed on Tuesday.

They were caught in simultaneous operations across the capital by counterterrorism and intelligence forces, added the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were found to be in contact with Daesh terrorists in conflict zones, and a large number of digital materials and organizational documents were also seized in the raids, the sources added.

Operations are underway to nab one more suspect, the sources added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization. The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

Türkiye to date has neutralized 4,500 Daesh terrorists, Ankara said underlining that Türkiye is the only country that carries out an efficient struggle against the terrorist group on the ground.