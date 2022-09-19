More than 150 bunkers, shelters and caves used by terrorists for years in the Tendürek Mountain region, which was cleared of terrorism with the successful operations carried out by the Turkish security forces in eastern Van province, were destroyed, and weapons and ammunition were seized.

The 3,533-meter (11,591-foot) Great Tendürek and 3,533-meter (11,591-foot) Small Tendürek mountains, located between Doğubayazıt in the Ağrı and Çaldıran districts of Van, have been cleared of terrorists through recent operations.

In the operations carried out in the region, which has been one of the most important shelters for terrorists for years with its difficult geography and volcanic structures littered with caves, a total of five members of the organization, including four terrorists on the "Most Wanted List" of the Interior Ministry, were eliminated.

The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Continuing the fight against terrorism with determination, the security forces cleared the area where many people had been killed by terrorists, making it safe for civilians to return.

A 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) road was built for easier access to the region, where a base area was established on the highest peak and the Turkish flag was raised. In addition, the road around the Great Tendürek Mountain crater was kept under constant surveillance with 360-degree thermal cameras placed on the summit of the mountain.

The caves and shelters used by terrorists for years in the Tendürek region and its summit, where the security forces maintain control, have been found and destroyed one by one.

The commandos within the Provincial Gendarmerie Command, who work devotedly in the difficult terrain covered with volcanic stones despite the scorching heat during the day and the cold weather at night, carry out search and scanning activities with thermal cameras, night vision binoculars and local weapons.

The commandos have searched over 150 caves, shelters and bunkers so far. The officers determined that about 70 were used as shelters, and approximately 40 were used as storage for supplies, ammunition and logistics materials.

During one of the raids, a large cave with nine rooms, approximately 50 meters long, containing kitchens, toilets and warehouses, that terrorists had used for years for shelter and organizational training was discovered.

Searching the area, the commandos found another cave half a meter wide and 6 meters long, 1 kilometer below the other cave, that terrorists used for ammunition storage.

After the area was secured, the commandos entered, and many Kalashnikovs, 80,000 cartridges for various weapons, 16 hand grenades, pistols, magazines and organizational materials were seized.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.