Another four PKK members surrendered to security forces, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday, which raised the total number of surrenders to 47 this year.

According to a ministry statement, the terrorists surrendered as a result of the persuasion efforts of the gendarmerie command and the police.

The terrorists had joined the PKK in 2013 and 2015 and had been active in Syria and Iraq.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to abandon the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the terrorist group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

The PKK's leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Turkey from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties.

In recent years, Turkey has stepped up domestic operations and efforts across its borders against the terrorist group and convinced a substantial number of members to abandon the PKK.

Protests by a group of families in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Diyarbakır demanding the return of their sons and daughters, who were recruited or kidnapped to fight for the terrorist group, have also helped increase the number of people surrendering.

Calls made by the families to their children urging them to return home and surrender, as well as the persuasion efforts by security forces, have been influential.