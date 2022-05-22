One more family on Saturday joined the protest in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province to take a stand against the PKK terrorist organization's abduction of their children.

Aziz Kıyga traveled from Iğdır province to join the sit-in in the hopes of reuniting with his daughter, Suzan, who was abducted at the age of 20, 11 years ago. The father told journalists that he has been unable to contact his daughter for years.

“My daughter disappeared when she went to a private teaching institution to study. She was just 20,” the father said.

He explained that he decided to join the sit-in when he saw other families protesting the PKK on television.

“I came to call on my daughter,” Kıyga said, stressing that joining the PKK will only lead to eventual death.

“I do not want my daughter to die. I want to see her once again,” he said.

Separately, the protesting families have called on everyone to support their cause and attend the protest on the 1,000th day of the sit-in.

Another father, Süleyman Aydın, said that despite all difficulties, the families have pursued their protest in hope of reuniting with their children.

“We are searching for our children at the point where we lost them. Our children entered the HDP and did not leave again,” he said.

“I call on all mothers and fathers. We do not struggle here only for our own children. Believe us, we also struggle for your children. Thanks to us, participation in the PKK is down to zero. No one can deceive children in Diyarbakır anymore and send them away. All of Turkey should support us. We expect everyone on the 1000th day of the protest,” he added.

Esmer Koç was also in attendance at the protest for her daughter who was allegedly abducted by the HDP and given to the PKK terrorist organization.

“I want my child from the HDP and PKK. This is enough. The time has come to say ‘stop’ to the PKK. We call on all of Turkey to come here,” the mother said.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari, and have been continuing for at least 992 days.

Families have not given up their posts despite difficult conditions, at times being threatened or ridiculed by HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protests continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught