Another family has joined the protest of families in Diyarbakır against the PKK terrorist organization on Saturday asking for the return of their child, as the sit-in has been ongoing for 1,160 days.

Father Husret and mother Gurbet Altun joined the sit-in to protest for the return of their child Hikmet who was deceived by the terrorist group, his family explained. They voiced determination to continue their protest until they find their son.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Families have not given up their posts despite difficult conditions, at times being threatened or ridiculed by the HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protests continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.