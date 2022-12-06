Another family has joined the ongoing protest in front of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in southeastern Diyarbakır province on Monday as the sit-in continues with the determination of the parents seeking their abducted children.

Bayram Uçucu, who is from the eastern province of Erzurum, said that he joined the sit-in for his niece, Mensure Uçucu, who was deceived and taken to the mountains when she was just 14 years old.

Calling on his niece to surrender to security forces, Uçucu said, "I hope she hears my voice and comes back."

"We are waiting for not only Mensure but also for all the other kidnapped children to reunite with their families," he said.

"I will wait for her here until she returns," he emphasized.

The protest started when Hacire Akar turned up at the doorstep of the HDP’s Diyarbakır office one night, demanding to be reunited with her son. Akar’s son Mehmet returned home on Aug. 24, 2019, giving hope to other families. A week later, on Sept. 3, 2019, families inspired by Akar staged a collective sit-in protest.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak and Hakkari.

Families have not given up their posts despite difficult conditions, at times being threatened or ridiculed by the HDP officials and those with links to the PKK terrorist organization. The protests continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the families taking the necessary precautions.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to flee the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.