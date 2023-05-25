Counterterrorism operations will continue in northern Syria and northern Iraq until the last terrorist is eliminated, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Wednesday.

Speaking at a program in Kayseri province, Akar said that Türkiye is determined to end the problem of terrorism that has plagued the country for 40 years.

“We are now in pursuit of terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria. There is no salvation for them. They will either die or surrender. They have no choice but to surrender to justice,” he said.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to abandon the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the terrorist group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

The PKK's leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Türkiye from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties.

In recent years, Türkiye has stepped up domestic operations and efforts across its borders against the terrorist group and convinced a substantial number of members to abandon the PKK.

The terrorists call for their leaders to stop Turkish operations, Akar added.

Since 2016, Ankara launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019). Similarly, operations are conducted in northern Iraq.

The PKK is responsible for over 40,000 civilian and security personnel deaths in Türkiye over an almost four-decade campaign of terror.