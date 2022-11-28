Syria's Bashar Assad regime has stopped the flow of fuel to Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiya neighborhoods occupied by the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG, in the city center of Aleppo in northern Syria.

According to information received from local sources, the Assad regime wanted to replace the so-called local council of the terrorist groups in these areas, where PKK/YPG terrorists are nesting in Aleppo, using the so-called local elections on Sept. 18 in the regions they control in Syria.

Sources noted that the terrorist group opposed this request and that the regime forces imposed a ban on the entry of fuel to Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiya as of Nov. 26.

Due to the fuel crisis, most of the generators supplying electricity to these neighborhoods were disabled.

The Assad regime forces blockaded the two neighborhoods on April 7, and in response, the PKK/YPG blockaded the Assad regime forces in Hassakeh province and Qamishli district on April 9.

The regime prevented the entry of materials such as fuel, flour, food and medicine to the neighborhoods during the blockade that lasted for about 10 days.

The Assad regime left some areas in the country's north to the PKK/YPG on the condition that it would not take armed action against it after popular movements and armed resistance increased in 2012. In this way, the PKK/YPG began to nest in the aforementioned neighborhoods in the city center of Aleppo.

In 2016, the terrorist group provided strategic support through Sheikh Maqsood in the regime and Russia's siege and capture of Aleppo.

While the regime allows the PKK/YPG presence in the center of Aleppo, which it holds, the group allows the regime to have a presence at some points throughout Hassakeh province. In Hassakeh, in the country's northeast, the parties occasionally engage in short-term conflicts arising from the struggle for dominance.