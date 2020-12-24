Some associations closed down due to their links to terrorism have continued operations under the roof of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

A bill of indictment prepared within the context of an investigation into the PKK organization in southeastern Gaziantep province stated that the terrorist group and related organizations continue their activities by using the HDP as a “camouflage.”

For example, an association called “Meya-Der” was founded on Jan. 6, 2016, following a decision made by the HDP's provincial headquarters, and monitors funerals and burials of PKK terrorists in rural areas. The association also maintains close relations with relatives of the terrorist group's members to keep them within the organization. Although the association was closed down on Nov. 22, 2016, it has continued its activities under the HDP's roof, the statement said.

The indictment on the 30 defendants, including 18 detainees, was adopted by the Gaziantep Second High Penal Court. Most of the defendants are HDP members, but there are also two members from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in the indictment.

The HDP has many times drawn ire for transferring taxpayer money and funds to the PKK, a globally recognized terrorist group. HDP mayors and local officials have been found to misuse funds in support of the PKK terrorist group and provide jobs to PKK sympathizers. Its mayors have also been accused of undermining municipal services, allowing the PKK to dig ditches in the streets and launch attacks on police and soldiers when the terrorist group adopted an urban warfare strategy in July 2015 and ended a two-year reconciliation period.