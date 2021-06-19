An unidentified attacker targeted the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) headquarters in the Hani district of Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakır province, reports said Friday.

The attack was carried out using Molotov cocktails at 9 p.m. local time (6 p.m. GMT), Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The attacker was seen throwing Molotov cocktails inside the building, in video footage shared online by AK Party Diyarbakır Chairperson Mehmet Şerif Aydın.

No casualties have been reported.

Party officials quickly condemned the violence, which took place a day after the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Izmir province was attacked, leaving a young woman dead.

AK Party Deputy Chairperson Hamza Dağ said that the party would continue to fight such violence with determination.

Meanwhile, party spokesperson Ömer Çelik also condemned the incident.

“We have the strength to overcome all types of provocation,” he said.

On Thursday, a person was detained after attacking the HDP's provincial office in western Turkey's Izmir province, killing one person.

The attacker entered the building with a gun and proceeded to fire rounds from the window toward the street.

During an operation conducted by a police team, the attacker was caught and detained.

According to a later statement by the HDP, the attacker had set the building on fire and killed the HDP official.