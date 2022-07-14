Awareness about the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) has increased among Turkish citizens living abroad, Turkey’s Ambassador to Brussels Hasan Ulusoy said on Thursday.

Ulusoy met with members of the press on the occasion of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, marking six years since FETÖ's coup bid was quelled by the Turkish public's resistance.

Ulusoy described the events of July 15, 2016 as the bloodiest coup attempt in Europe since the Cold War.

The ambassador stated that the terrorist organization is trying to survive abroad because it cannot find a place in Turkey, and that it continues to pose a threat to host countries with its so-called schools, nongovernmental organizations and trade structures.

Expressing that he noticed an increase in awareness among Turkish citizens living abroad as a result of the country's efforts, Ulusoy said problems stemming from FETÖ not being recognized as a terrorist organization continue, however, all European Union countries view the organization as responsible for the attempted coup.

Referring to the memorandum signed between Turkey, Sweden and Finland at the recent NATO summit in Madrid, Ulusoy reminded that the two countries committed not to support FETÖ and that the fight against the terrorist group was entered into NATO records through this document.

"This is a process that will continue without hesitation," Ambassador Ulusoy assured.

Ulusoy noted that in his contacts with Belgian authorities he brought the issue to the agenda and warned them to uphold their commitments.