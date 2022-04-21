Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ on Thursday said that the recent bomb attacks in Istanbul and Bursa were clearly terror attacks that may have connections.

Addressing reporters in Parliament in the capital Ankara, Minister Bozdağ pointed out that the bomb attack on a prison vehicle in northwestern Bursa province and the detonation of a bomb next to the building where TÜGVA is located in Istanbul's Gaziosmanpaşa district were simultaneous.

"It is a fact that the attacks are terrorist attacks," Bozdağ said.

One person was killed and four others were injured after an explosion hit a bus carrying prison guards in the northwestern province of Bursa on Wednesday.

A suspected female terrorist carried out an attack targeting the offices of a nongovernmental organization (NGO) in Istanbul’s Gaziosmanpaşa district early Thursday.

Terrorist attacks in big cities are rare nowadays, thanks to a widespread counterterrorism campaign targeting the PKK and Daesh terrorist groups, the two potential security threats.