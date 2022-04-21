A suspected female terrorist carried out an attack targeting the offices of a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Istanbul’s Gaziosmanpaşa district early Thursday.
According to security footage, the explosion took place shortly after a woman came near the building and left it at around 5:40 a.m. local time (2:40 a.m. GMT).
The building, located in the Hürriyet neighborhood, housed the office of the Turkey Youth Foundation (TÜGVA), Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.
No casualties were reported after the explosion.
Initial investigations suggested that the explosion was caused by a stun grenade.
While no terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the PKK terrorist group carried out an attack targeting a vehicle carrying prison guards in Bursa province a day earlier.
Police have cordoned off the area and are still investigating the incident.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.