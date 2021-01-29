Turkey's border units caught a PKK suspect trying to illegally flee to Greece from the northwestern part of the country, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

"A person trying to cross from our country to Greece illegally was caught by our border units in Ipsala district of Edirne," the ministry announced on Twitter.

"The person, who was previously tried for aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist organization, was handed over to the Ipsala District Gendarmerie Station," it added.

In its more than four-decade terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.