Civilians in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyye neighborhoods, occupied by the PKK/YPG terror group operating under the name SDF, are fleeing to safer districts as clashes intensify between the group and Syrian regime forces.

Residents have been leaving their homes with whatever belongings they can carry, moving toward areas they consider more secure in the city’s central districts.

Anadolu Agency crews captured images of damaged homes and vehicles in neighborhoods hit by shelling.

Yasir Devalibi, a resident of Aleppo’s Jamiliya neighborhood, said several munitions, including rocket rounds, struck the area yesterday. He added that mortar shells fired from PKK/YPG-held zones landed near his home, hitting a nearby building in a civilian district.

Devalibi said one woman and a young man were killed in the attacks. “The second round caused material damage and destroyed vehicles. People are extremely anxious and afraid,” he said.

The PKK/YPG continues to maintain its presence in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyye, and on Monday launched artillery and mortar attacks on residential areas in central Aleppo. The strikes killed two civilians and wounded 13 others.

Syria’s Defense Ministry said regime forces responded by striking PKK/YPG targets before receiving orders to halt operations.