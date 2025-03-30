England is home to a large number of companies linked to the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ), which operates in dozens of countries worldwide, particularly in Europe, Turkish security sources say.

FETÖ, which attempted to overthrow the government in a bloody coup in 2016 through its military infiltrators, began establishing a presence in Britain in the 1990s.

In Europe, many high-ranking members are hiding in Germany or Nordic countries, but Britain became a safe haven for many terrorist leaders who fled there after the failed coup attempt.

Mustafa Yeşil, fugitive head of a foundation linked to FETÖ; Akın Ipek, a business magnate whose companies were seized by Turkish authorities over his ties to the group; Talip Büyük, a senior operative in northern Iraq; and Mustafa Özcan, the group’s No. 2 after the death of leader Fetullah Gülen in 2024, along with business partner Ali Çelik and Ahmet Beyaz, the former general manager of a major Turkish lender linked to FETÖ, are all currently residing in England.

Numerous other FETÖ fugitives have obtained residence permits or citizenship in Britain. Security sources say these wanted terrorists are exploiting England's leniency toward "entrepreneurs" or "investors" to gain residence.

An investor can acquire a residence permit in England in 45 days by investing 200,000 pounds ($258,899) or 2 million pounds. After six years, investors are eligible for U.K. citizenship.

FETÖ has exploited this system to bring in more fugitives and secure residence permits and citizenship for them, security sources say.

Records from the British government show that FETÖ has set up multiple companies at a single address, using it to acquire citizenship for many members. Sources report that hundreds of fugitive FETÖ members can be traced through these shared addresses.

244 Chase Road, north of London, is one such address.

The seemingly inconspicuous two-story house has many companies registered there, including those of Yeşil, Beyaz, Tarık Toros, Özcan Keleş, İsmail Sezgin, and other top FETÖ fugitives.

Another building at Suite 1, 596 Green Lanes in Palmers Green, near central London, also hosts dozens of companies linked to FETÖ’s leaders, including Mustafa Özcan and Ismet Aksoy, as well as other so-called “private imams.”

The terrorist group profits from donations by members under the name of “himmet,” often collected for the group’s charities but used to fund its activities. “Himmet” also refers to money extorted from businesspeople through blackmail and threats.

The amount and location of these funds remain a mystery. However, security sources say these sums are funneled through the companies of certain FETÖ executives and their family members in London.

Many FETÖ leaders, including Aksoy, Yeşil, Özcan, Talip Büyük, Ahmet Beyaz, Ali Çelik, and Şerif Ali Tekalan, run companies under their own names and those of their children to control the cash and divert it to various investments.

Tekalan’s son is involved in this FETÖ operation and owns a real estate investment company in London. Similarly, the sons of Büyük and Çelik also own companies in London, while several companies are registered in the names of Yeşil’s family members.

Sources say the group invests money in the real estate sector and low-risk financial markets, though the exact amount of cash it has accumulated is unknown.

Financial woes over succession

Meanwhile, in the U.S., other FETÖ executives are embroiled in a power struggle over succession following the death of the group’s leader, Fetullah Gülen, in October. They are also eager to claim the wealth amassed through donations.

Security sources say the succession battle among FETÖ seniors is spilling over to the rank and file, threatening the inflow of “himmet” payments from members worldwide, who are divided between their preferred candidates, each seeking to lead the organization.

The 12-member “executive board,” which includes high-profile figures like Cevdet Türkyolu, Gülen's former right-hand man, and Abdullah Aymaz, head of FETÖ’s European network, was intended to calm tensions and present a united front. However, polarization within the board is now apparent.

The cracks in leadership have led to delays in decision-making. Previously, the board’s decisions were made with Gülen’s final approval, but now each member questions every decision.

These setbacks go beyond delays; the uncertainty has caused widespread distrust among members, complicating the process of finding funds.

Security sources say Aymaz and his faction want to double the "himmet" rates.

Before his death, Gülen had wanted the “executive board” to be refreshed with younger members and people from different nationalities. However, the 12 members have exploited the “transitional period” following his death to maintain control.

Turkish security sources believe the power struggle could ultimately lead to a standoff between Aymaz and Türkyolu.

Türkyolu is accused by Gülen’s nephew, Ebuseleme Gülen, of stealing funds that members sent for the group's activities and “making himself rich.”

In a viral video last summer, Ebuseleme Gülen claimed Türkyolu had been expelled from the Pennsylvania compound multiple times but returned each time, convincing the group’s leadership of his innocence.

Since 2016, Türkiye has relentlessly targeted FETÖ’s active members and sleeper cells, significantly reducing its influence. However, the group maintains a vast network, with infiltrators suspected to still be operating within Turkish institutions.